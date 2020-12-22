Trenčín tested its inhabitants. Experts praised it as a positive example

They also verified the positive results with PCR tests.

Following the mass testing with antigen tests that took place last weekend before Christmas, Trenčín is continuing to test its inhabitants.

The testing found 560 positive people out of the 21,660 who participated. People who tested positive and did not have any symptoms were re-tested on December 22 with PCR tests. The town management agreed on this after consulting epidemiologists. There were about 175 people without symptoms.

“Everyone welcomed the possibility to get tested with PCR tests that were brought to Trenčín on Monday afternoon by scientist Pavol Čekan,” said the spokesperson of the town Erika Ságová, as quoted by My Trenčín.

The town wanted to make sure that the antigen test results were not falsely positive. Mayor of Trenčín Richard Rybníček believes that COVID-positive people will stay at home and within a week or two, the situation will start to improve.

“We organised the mass testing in four days,” he said, as quoted by My Trenčín. “It was shown that the municipality is flexible and similar testing could be organised in each city that needs it,” Rybníček added.

He also opined that the state will play only a secondary role in subsiding the towns with tests. It is up to municipalities to organise testing.

Retesting important for vaccination

Martin Smatana, a former analyst with the Health Ministry, wrote on Facebook that Trenčín showed the mass testing could be organised effectively.

“Testing in Trenčín is three to four times more effective than during the first and second round of the nationwide testing in November,” he wrote, explaining that while during the previous weekend, a Trenčín inhabitant tested positive every 80 minutes in the first round, it was every 244th minute and every 326th minute in the latest two rounds.

“Trenčín may be a good example for other cities and those who decide about the pandemic,” Smatana wrote.

He also praised the idea of retesting people with PCR tests as the vaccination is approaching. Biochemist Čekan shares the same opinion.

“We are switching to the vaccination phase and we will vaccinate starting in 2021,” Čekan told the Denník N daily. “Those who are falsely positive would be considered as overcoming COVID-19 and would be shifted within the vaccination campaign for later.”

22. Dec 2020 at 16:59 | Compiled by Spectator staff