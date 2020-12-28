Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

The year of the mask

During 2020, mask-wearing has come to symbolise what unites and divides us.

(Source: Sme - Jozef Jakubčo)

The words of the year for 2020, according to the big dictionaries, are ‘pandemic’ and ‘lockdown’. But it is the surgical mask that provides tangible proof of how our lives have changed this year. It has been with us throughout, illustrating the changes and development in attitudes towards the reality in which we live.

A simple piece of personal protective equipment that you would never previously have spared a thought for, and only seen on the faces of medical staff or perhaps your manicurist, the mask became the ever-present item that really brought the pandemic home to many in Slovakia.

28. Dec 2020 at 8:16  | Michaela Terenzani

Top stories

Slovakia has potential to succeed in space

More involvement in the European Space Agency will be crucial.

Androver I developed by RoboTech Vision during a simulated mission in Hawaii.

President Zuzana Čaputová received the vaccine

Vaccination is on in Slovakia, EU Commissioner Šefčovič received the jab too.

President Zuzana Čaputová received the COVID-19 vaccine on December 27, 2020 in Bratislava.

First person receives COVID vaccine in Slovakia

Slovakia began coronavirus vaccine rollout on the same day the vaccines were delivered to the country. President to be vaccinated on Sunday.

The first one to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Slovakia is Vladimír Krčméry.

When will I get my COVID vaccine? FAQs about vaccination in Slovakia

Here’s what we know about the vaccination process in Slovakia so far.

