When will shops open? (overview)

Only groceries, pharmacies and drugstores will be open.

While most shops are usually full until the very last moment before Christmas, this year it is different.

Anti-epidemic measures closed the shops on December 19. Books, electronic devices, furniture and clothes can be bought in online shops instead until January 10, 2021.

Only groceries, pharmacies and drugstores are open, similar to the lockdown in spring, the economic daily Index reported.

Christmas holidays

Some supermarket chains in the last days before Christmas extended opening hours. On the other hand, they had to limit the goods they can sell to their customers.

The Public Health Authority issued an order stating that shops exempted from the ban are solely those satisfy fundamental needs. Customers will not be able to buy candles, clothes or toys.

Operation schedule during the holidays Tesco Lidl Kaufland Billa Metro December 24 (Thursday) until 11:00 6:00-11:00 6:00-11:00 6:30-11:00 8:00-11:30 December 25 (Friday) closed closed closed closed closed December 26 (Saturday) closed closed closed closed 10:00-22:00 December 27 - 30 (Sunday - Wednesday) as usual as usual as usual as usual 8:00-22:00 December 31 (Thursday) mostly until 18:00 6:30-17:00 7:00-18:00 mostly until 17:00 8:00-18:00 January 1 (Friday) closed closed closed closed closed January 6 (Wednesday) closed closed closed closed 8:00-22:00

Operation during the holidays, like Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and St Stephen's Day is forbidden by law. On Christmas Eve, shops can open in the morning.

There are exceptions. Pharmacies are open and it is possible to purchase goods at gas stations as well.

The banning of shop operation does not apply to wholesale stores. Metro, for example, plans to open on St Stephen’s Day.

Be aware of hours for seniors

One valid anti-epidemic measure is opening hours for seniors. These were shortened between December 24 and 31 by one hour, between 9:00 and 10:00 in the morning.

Only customers older than 65 can enter shops during these hours.

23. Dec 2020 at 11:04 | Compiled by Spectator staff