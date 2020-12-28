Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Winter fairytale nature close to Košice

A popular place for sports enthusiasts.

(Source: TASR)

Several tourists and sports enthusiasts have their favourite place in nature in Kojšovská Hoľa above the village of Zlatá Idka, located about 30 minutes away from Košice, possible to discover with our Košice travel guide.

Discover region on the border between Western and Eastern European culture with our Košice region travel guide.

The peak measuring 1,245.7 metres above sea level is part of the Volovské Mountains.

It is enough to walk several hundred metres of vertical distance from the surrounding villages and people will find themselves in the winter fairytale of a mountain world.

On the southwest slope of Kojšovka there stand the 49 Pillars of Peace,

which mark the location of Slovakia on the 49th parallel and symbolise the preservation of peace in Europe. They were installed in 1997 and the area became known as the Mountain of Peace.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

St Elizabeth's Cathedral in Košice St Elizabeth's Cathedral in Košice (Source: Spectacular Slovakia)

28. Dec 2020 at 15:26  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

National emergency will be prolonged. MPs approved the change

Prior to the vote in parliament, hygienists enabled coronavirus-positive MPs to attend the session.

Coronavirus-positive MPs were separated with a plastic foil.

The year of the mask

During 2020, mask-wearing has come to symbolise what unites and divides us.

Slovakia has potential to succeed in space

More involvement in the European Space Agency will be crucial.

Androver I developed by RoboTech Vision during a simulated mission in Hawaii.

President Zuzana Čaputová received the vaccine

Vaccination is on in Slovakia, EU Commissioner Šefčovič received the jab too.

President Zuzana Čaputová received the COVID-19 vaccine on December 27, 2020 in Bratislava.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)