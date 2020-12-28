Winter fairytale nature close to Košice

A popular place for sports enthusiasts.

Several tourists and sports enthusiasts have their favourite place in nature in Kojšovská Hoľa above the village of Zlatá Idka, located about 30 minutes away from Košice, possible to discover with our Košice travel guide.

The peak measuring 1,245.7 metres above sea level is part of the Volovské Mountains.

It is enough to walk several hundred metres of vertical distance from the surrounding villages and people will find themselves in the winter fairytale of a mountain world.

On the southwest slope of Kojšovka there stand the 49 Pillars of Peace,

which mark the location of Slovakia on the 49th parallel and symbolise the preservation of peace in Europe. They were installed in 1997 and the area became known as the Mountain of Peace.

28. Dec 2020 at 15:26 | Compiled by Spectator staff