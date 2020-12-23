Special news digest: What the pandemic Christmas will look like in Slovakia

This is your special Christmas edition of the Today in Slovakia daily news digest that The Slovak Spectator brings to its readers free of charge every working day. Scroll down for some good Christmas reads including both current stories and materials from our archive.
Slovakia prepares to celebrate a pandemic Christmas
- Christmas holidays start in Slovakia on Christmas Eve. The next working day is Monday, December 28. Most families hold the festive dinner on the evening of the 24th. This year, families are advised to maintain social distance during Christmas. A curfew-based lockdown has been in effect in Slovakia since December 19.
- Free rapid testing, which has been available over the past weeks at mobile testing sites in Slovak towns, will be closed for the holidays. The next opportunity to get tested will come on the nearest working day, the Health Ministry announced. PCR testing continues during the holidays as well, but the capacities are full and priority is given to people returning from at-risk countries and people suffering from COVID symptoms.
- Some shops are closed due to pandemic, some due to holidays. Read when it will be possible to go shopping during Christmas.
- All Slovenská Pošta postal company branches will be closed until December 27, as well as during the weekend of January 2 and 3. Newspapers will not be delivered on January 2, Saturday newspapers will be delivered to subscribers on Monday, January 4.
- The lockdown does not affect railway transport in Slovakia, the state-run ZSSK company announced.
- The public health authorities have issued new rules for people who tested positive for COVID and instructed them on how to self-trace their contacts.
Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year
2020 has been tough on all of us, but also very gratifying for TSS staff who have worked hard to make sure you are equipped with all the information you need to make it through the pandemic in Slovakia.
We wish for all of us to have lots of good news to report on in 2021.
