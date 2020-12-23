Special news digest: What the pandemic Christmas will look like in Slovakia

This is your special Christmas edition of the Today in Slovakia daily news digest that The Slovak Spectator brings to its readers free of charge every working day. Scroll down for some good Christmas reads including both current stories and materials from our archive.

Slovakia prepares to celebrate a pandemic Christmas

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year

2020 has been tough on all of us, but also very gratifying for TSS staff who have worked hard to make sure you are equipped with all the information you need to make it through the pandemic in Slovakia.

We wish for all of us to have lots of good news to report on in 2021.

video //www.youtube.com/embed/TbwJwwvJemk

Recommended Christmas reading

The heart-warming story behind the tradition of public Christmas trees in Czechoslovakia Read more

How “artery-clogging” Slovak Christmas delicacies brought an American back to life Read more

Slovak girls kept seeking the right man also at Christmas Read more

Slovak Christmas - traditional and new Read more

The man who tamed the Danube Read more

Baker of legendary rolls tries a forgotten Bratislava delicacy Read more