Business people gave the government a minus 4 grade for its operation in 2020

Business Alliance of Slovakia: the government has failed to manage the pandemic and thus does not have room for deep and systemic reforms.

This year entrepreneurs gave the Igor Matovič government an unflattering evaluation when they gave it a minus 4, i.e. a mark close to “fail” in Slovakia.

The business environment is significantly adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with some entrepreneurs having survival problems and some living with concerns, noted Peter Serina, executive director of the Business Alliance of Slovakia (PAS).

Related article Entrepreneurs are less dissatisfied despite the worsened environment Read more

“It is impossible to deny the government an effort, but when a person is an adult, effort is not enough; there must be results,” said Serina as cited by the SITA newswire, adding that the government is failing to manage the situation around the pandemic. “Therefore, in principle, there is no room for deep and systematic reforms.”

Serina appreciates that the government, or at least Economy Minister Richard Sulík, realises the need to improve the business environment. Nevertheless, so far this is happening especially by reduction of bureaucracy. He considers this a good start, but at the same time, little is done to improve the business environment fundamentally. In evaluating the measures taken so far, he particularly highlighted the adopted Lex Corona legislation.

“For the worst measure as a whole I consider coronavirus crisis management in relation to entrepreneurs,” he said. “But also proposals related to ​​public procurement seem to be a decent disaster.”

At the same time, entrepreneurs are still the most bothered by income and payroll taxes, inequality before the law, or the unenforceability of the law. Likewise, they have been waiting for reforms of labour, commercial and civil law for years. He mentioned the business register, which regularly collapses, especially in Bratislava.

“But all these continuous barriers are exceeded by the coronavirus crisis and for many business sectors the devastatingly slow, bureaucratic and low aid of state,” said Serina.

In 2021, entrepreneurs would welcome, based on expert data, clear, predictable and systemic crisis management of the economy, as well as society as a whole.

28. Dec 2020 at 15:13 | Compiled by Spectator staff