Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

TOP 10 STORIES OF 2020

Nicholson: Our past assumptions have been turned on their head

Top stories from The Slovak Spectator in 2020.

Tom NicholsonTom Nicholson (Source: Sme)

1. Despite controversial behaviour, he ended the era of Smer’s dominance. Who is the new prime minister, Igor Matovič? Unpredictable, controversial, but the only one to defeat Smer. Meet Igor Matovič

2. The cantuccini-style almond biscuits were once more popular than famous Bratislava rolls. A small bakery is now searching for a forgotten recipe: Baker of legendary rolls tries a forgotten Bratislava delicacy

3. The Spiš Museum hides a unique artefact. Take a look at Celtic Bronze statue found near Poprad: Archaeologists discover Bronze Celtic statue with golden eyes

4. The very first coronavirus case was confirmed in Slovakia in early March: Coronavirus confirmed in Slovakia

5. Do you have plans for travelling? This guide may be handy: How to travel to and from Slovakia during COVID-19

6. Slovakia’s COVID-19 miracle. How the country managed the first wave: The COVID-19 miracle: What happened in Slovakia?

7. Forbidden in Asia, but frequent on our tables. What makes poppy inseparable from Slovak cuisine? Slovaks and poppies: An inseparable duo for centuries

8. The opening session of the Kuciak murder title had a “very Slovak” moment: The banality of evil

9. The linguistic convention for Slovak surnames is changing: Ová and out: Slovak women dropping female suffix from surnames

10. Our past assumptions have been turned on their head. Journalist Tom Nicholson on his life in Slovakia: The virtue of knowing too little

30. Dec 2020 at 19:00  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Top stories

Ex-police chief Lučanský has died after suicide attempt

His family announced his death; the Justice Ministry confirmed the information.

Milan Lučanský

2020 in photos: Pandemic, election and high-profile arrests

This is what 2020 looked like.

Election night for the winning party OĽaNO (March 1)

Special news digest: Curfew until January 10, mobile sites test online bookings

Ex-police chief Lučanský ends in hospital after suicide attempt. Western Slovakia could feel tremors from Croatian earthquake.

Curfew will be prolonged until January 10.

Some testing sites launch online booking of appointment

After the pilot phase, all mobile testing sites are expected to gradually join the system.

Illustrative stock photo
