Nicholson: Our past assumptions have been turned on their head

Top stories from The Slovak Spectator in 2020.

1. Despite controversial behaviour, he ended the era of Smer’s dominance. Who is the new prime minister, Igor Matovič? Unpredictable, controversial, but the only one to defeat Smer. Meet Igor Matovič

2. The cantuccini-style almond biscuits were once more popular than famous Bratislava rolls. A small bakery is now searching for a forgotten recipe: Baker of legendary rolls tries a forgotten Bratislava delicacy

3. The Spiš Museum hides a unique artefact. Take a look at Celtic Bronze statue found near Poprad: Archaeologists discover Bronze Celtic statue with golden eyes

4. The very first coronavirus case was confirmed in Slovakia in early March: Coronavirus confirmed in Slovakia

5. Do you have plans for travelling? This guide may be handy: How to travel to and from Slovakia during COVID-19

6. Slovakia’s COVID-19 miracle. How the country managed the first wave: The COVID-19 miracle: What happened in Slovakia?

7. Forbidden in Asia, but frequent on our tables. What makes poppy inseparable from Slovak cuisine? Slovaks and poppies: An inseparable duo for centuries

8. The opening session of the Kuciak murder title had a “very Slovak” moment: The banality of evil

9. The linguistic convention for Slovak surnames is changing: Ová and out: Slovak women dropping female suffix from surnames

10. Our past assumptions have been turned on their head. Journalist Tom Nicholson on his life in Slovakia: The virtue of knowing too little

30. Dec 2020 at 19:00 | Compiled by Spectator staff