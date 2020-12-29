Well-known travel agency declares bankruptcy. Due to the pandemic

Firo-tour has been on the Slovak market for more than 20 years.

The Slovak branch of the Firo-tour travel agency announced bankruptcy on December 29.

The business of the company, which has been active on the market for more than 20 years, has been seriously hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We want to approach this matter in our own way,” Marcel Siekel of Firo-tour wrote on Facebook. “In a fair and friendly way, with you our clients in first place. This means you’ll receive the money for already purchased holidays and vouchers, no later than in six months.”

A year of struggles

The company has been struggling with the drop in revenue in the past nine months, as well as several commitments towards its customers and partners. Moreover, it failed to receive a new insurance against insolvency for next year. It is impossible to do business without this insurance, Siekel explained.

“Naturally, after a year without income and with several commitments, we’ve become a risky product,” he added.

The clients should be compensated by the Allianz – Slovenská Poisťovňa insurance company, where the travel agency is currently insured against insolvency. The clients should address the company with their claim for insurance payment.

29. Dec 2020 at 17:38 | Compiled by Spectator staff