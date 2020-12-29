Special news digest: Curfew until January 10, mobile sites test online bookings

This is a special holiday issue of Today in Slovakia, which The Slovak Spectator is bringing to its readers free of charge every working day. If you want to support our work, become a subscriber and receive access to all our content.

National emergency will be extended

The cabinet approved the prolongation of the national emergency by 40 days at its December 29 session.

As a result, the restrictions currently in place, including the curfew, will be applied until January 10, 2021.

It will also be possible to ask outpatient doctors to help in hospitals in the case of mobilisation and deploy up to 1,500 soldiers to help the police maintain public order and fight the coronavirus pandemic in 2021 as well.

Related article

Related article Cabinet prolongs the national emergency by 40 days Read more

Online booking for antigen testing

Some mobile testing sites are launching online booking for a free antigen test. The pilot testing has been launched in several regions of Slovakia and will end on December 31, 2020.

Those interested should fill in the form, where they will pick a location and available date. They should then receive a text message with a COVID-19 pass.

After the pilot phase, other mobile testing sites will be gradually connected to the booking system.

Related article

Related article Some testing sites launch online booking of appointment Read more

Other coronavirus-related news

The number of new coronavirus-related deaths exceeded 100 for a second day in a row on December 28. The daily increase in new positive cases revealed by the PCR tests exceeded 2,000 .

for a second day in a row on December 28. The daily increase in new positive cases revealed by the . 217 coronavirus-positive patients in hospitals require artificial lung ventilation , with the number gradually increasing. Slovak health care will not be able to manage the situation if the number nears 350, warns Matej Mišík of the Institute for Health Analyses, running under the Health Ministry.

in hospitals require , with the number gradually increasing. Slovak health care will not be able to manage the situation if the number nears 350, warns Matej Mišík of the Institute for Health Analyses, running under the Health Ministry. The Health Ministry has changed its approach to vaccination . The vaccine from the first supply will not be distributed to only 5,000 people, as originally planned. Instead, nearly 10,000 vaccines will be used immediately in the first round, while people will receive the second dose from the vaccines expected to be delivered in early January. Read more about the vaccination plans here.

. The vaccine from the first supply will not be distributed to only 5,000 people, as originally planned. Instead, nearly 10,000 vaccines will be used immediately in the first round, while people will receive the second dose from the vaccines expected to be delivered in early January. Read more about the vaccination plans here. 250 healthcare employees of the University Hospital in Bratislava were vaccinated in two vaccination centres in the Ružinov and Petržalka hospitals on December 28. The hospital plans to vaccinate 420 staff members today.

of the University Hospital in Bratislava were vaccinated in two vaccination centres in the Ružinov and Petržalka hospitals on December 28. The hospital plans to vaccinate 420 staff members today. Ukraine has put Slovakia on the red list on December 25 . This means that those coming to the country from Slovakia either need to show a negative PCR test no older than 48 hours or undergo home isolation until they receive a negative test result.

. This means that those coming to the country from Slovakia either need to show a negative PCR test no older than 48 hours or undergo home isolation until they receive a negative test result. The Levice district will forbid confessions and in-person masses as of December 30. Only the confessions of people who are about to die will be allowed.

as of December 30. Only the confessions of people who are about to die will be allowed. Slovakia will receive only 2.6 million antigen tests instead of the expected 4 million by January 7, the Economy Ministry said. Part of the agreement will be an option that should secure a further 2.6 million tests. The ministry cancelled the tender to procure 4 million tests before Christmas, but later promised to buy them directly. (Aktuality.sk)

Coronavirus shutters a travel agency

The Slovak branch of the Firo-tour travel agency announced bankruptcy on December 29, after its business was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

The company has been active on the market for more than 20 years.

The representatives recommend that customers with booked holidays turn to the insurance company and claim compensation. They hope people will receive their money back in no more than six months.

Related article

Related article Well-known travel agency declares bankruptcy. Due to the pandemic Read more

Picture of the day:

A group of tourists hiked to the top of the Strážov peak, the highest point in the Strážovské Vrchy mountains, above the village of Zliechov in Trenčín Region. (Source: TASR)

Feature story for today:

Do you know which events shaped Slovakia in 2020? Find out more in a story by Nina Hrabovská Francelová.

Related article

Related article Pandemic the biggest event, but not the only one. Events that changed Slovakia in 2020 Read more

In other news