Some testing sites launch online booking of appointment

Some mobile testing sites enable people to book a date for free antigen tests. The pilot testing has been launched in several regions of Slovakia, and will end on December 31, 2020.

People have to fill in the form, where they will pick the place and preferred date of testing. They will then see the information about the available dates. After sending the request, they will receive a text message with a COVID-19 pass and the exact place and date of the testing. After the test is over, they should receive a text with the result.

If the result is positive, a respective Regional Public Health Authority (RÚVZ) will be informed as well, the SITA newswire reported.

These sites will take a swab only from people who booked the test online, the Health Ministry said.

After the pilot phase, other mobile testing sites will be gradually connected to the booking system, SITA wrote.

29. Dec 2020 at 17:43 | Compiled by Spectator staff