Coalition calls for investigation of Lučanský’s suicide attempt, opposition blames govt and PM

Opposition calls on Justice Minister Kolíková to resign.

Former Police Corps President Milan LučanskýFormer Police Corps President Milan Lučanský (Source: TASR)

Former Police Corps president Milan Lučanský, who is facing corruption-related charges, attempted suicide yesterday. He is currently in hospital in critical condition.

President Zuzana Čaputová and the coalition parties regret what has happened and have called for a proper investigation of the case.

“The president sincerely regrets this and feels sympathy for the family of Mr. Lučanský,” said Martin Strižinec, the president’s spokesperson, as cited by the SITA newswire. “She expects the whole matter to be investigated and clarified.”

Prime Minister Igor Matovič posted on Facebook that if someone failed to carry out their duties, no one will cover up for them and they can expect to be ousted.

“The effort to turn this personal tragedy into a political issue, as attempted by some opposition politicians, is a display of absolute ruthlessness and insensitivity towards the family and crosses every political communication line,” wrote Matovič.

Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollár (Sme Rodina) is calling for any judgements to wait on the official investigation results while maintaining the necessity to exercise prudence in this case.

30. Dec 2020 at 13:55  | Compiled by Spectator staff

