Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Why did Lučanský return from Croatia and why was he alone in a cell? His story raises questions

Some doubts have remained after his death.

Ex-police chief Milan LučanskýEx-police chief Milan Lučanský (Source: SITA)

He first reported himself to the police, he then had a peculiar accident in a cell and in the end, committed suicide. The description of recent events leading to the death of ex-police chief Milan Lučanský leaves several open questions.

One of them is why did he not try to escape when he was in Croatia in early December. When the Judáš (Judas) police operation broke out, the police failed to detain him, but Lučanský came to an agreement with the investigators on returning to Slovakia and undergoing interrogation.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

31. Dec 2020 at 14:13  | Peter Kováč

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Corruption & scandals

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Situation worsens before the year’s end, cabinet to discuss tougher restrictions

Some may come into force from midnight.

The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals is on the rise.

Nicholson: Our past assumptions have been turned on their head

Top stories from The Slovak Spectator in 2020.

After his time with the Spectator, Tom Nicholson went on to write for the Trend weekly and the Sme daily and became one of Slovakia's most respected investigative reporters before he returned to Canada in 2018.

Roundup: The best of 2020 travel and culture stories about Slovakia

Read and listen back to the most popular stories and podcasts from this year in the last roundup of 2020.

In 2020, NASA opted to publish on its website several pictures from Slovakia. A photo from the Poloniny National Park, taken by Tomáš Slovinský, appeared on the website in April. A few months later, in August, Petr Horálek’s photo of the Perseid meteor shower was chosen. It was not the first time NASA picked a Horálek photo. In January of this year, it had chosen his picture of a meteor shower, above, taken in Oravská Lesná.

2020 in photos: Pandemic, election and high-profile arrests

This is what 2020 looked like.

Election night for the winning party OĽaNO (March 1)
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)