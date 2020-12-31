Why did Lučanský return from Croatia and why was he alone in a cell? His story raises questions

Some doubts have remained after his death.

He first reported himself to the police, he then had a peculiar accident in a cell and in the end, committed suicide. The description of recent events leading to the death of ex-police chief Milan Lučanský leaves several open questions.

One of them is why did he not try to escape when he was in Croatia in early December. When the Judáš (Judas) police operation broke out, the police failed to detain him, but Lučanský came to an agreement with the investigators on returning to Slovakia and undergoing interrogation.

31. Dec 2020 at 14:13 | Peter Kováč