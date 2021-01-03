Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Vlhová dominates slalom in Zagreb

The Slovak skier strengthens her lead in World Cup standings.

Petra Vlhová has become Snow Queen of Zagreb.Petra Vlhová has become Snow Queen of Zagreb. (Source: TASR)

Slovak skier Petra Vlhová returned to the stage after the January 3 slalom in Zagreb. She completed the race in 1:59.08 minutes and became the Snow Queen of Zagreb.

Second was Katharina Liensberger from Austria (+0.05 s) and Michelle Gisin of Switzerland was third (+0.22 s).

"I'm happy to be back here," Vlhová said after the race, adding the competition was tight. The skier won in Zagreb also last year.

With her victory, she strengthened her lead in the World Cup standings. She also leads the standings in slalom.

Vlhová has won altogether 18 races in the World Cup series and 11 in slalom. It was her fourth victory this season.

3. Jan 2021 at 17:01  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Theme: Petra Vlhová

Read more articles by the topic

