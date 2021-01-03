Predictions for 2021: The most exciting thing since Waterloo and charges against Trump

The year 2020 sure felt like five years packed into one.
From the seemingly endless days in lockdown, to the seemingly endless discussions over a Brexit deal and the endless American election campaign, don’t we all deserve a little break? Is there anybody out there that isn’t happy 2020 is finally over?Related articlePredictions for 2020: Brexit still means Brexit and Smer wins elections Read more
With a COVID-19 vaccine rolling out around the world (assuming conspiracy theorists are eventually willing to take it) things are looking brighter for 2021.
Here are four predictions for the year ahead:
3. Jan 2021 at 19:01 | Benjamin Cunningham