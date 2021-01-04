These are the most common surnames in Slovakia. Most of them are of Hungarian origin

Many surnames are linked to professions.

Horváth, Kováč and Varga. Probably everyone in Slovakia has come across someone with this surname, as these are the most common surnames in Slovakia.

The Interior Ministry has published the list. They also explained the origin of the surnames alongside Iveta Valentová, a linguist from the Ľ. Štúr Linguinstics Institute of the Slovak Academy of Sciences.

(Source: Interior Ministry)

Both Horváth and Tóth belong among ethnic surnames. Horvát means in "Croat" in Hungarian and the surname Tóth was created from the word "Tót," originally used by Hungarians for Slovaks, as well as other non-Hungarian nationalities of the Hungarian Empire.

Another group of surnames arose from jobs and work activities, such as Kováč (smith). Similarly, Molnár means miller in Hungarian, Varga is tanner in Hungarian and Szabó means tailor.

Ová and out: Slovak women dropping female suffix from surnames Read more

The surname Nagy or sometimes as written in Slovak, Naď, arose from the Hungarian adjective "nagy," meaning older or bigger.

The surname Balog has origin from the Hungarian word "balog," meaning left-handed person and the surname Baláž came into being from the same first name.

What are the favourite Slovak names for babies? Read more

4. Jan 2021 at 11:52 | Compiled by Spectator staff