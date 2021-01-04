Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
LAST WEEK IN SLOVAKIA

The year of the vaccine started with a stricter lockdown

Some hospitals are on their last legs. A prominent suicide puts the government's future at stake.

Vaccination rollout in Slovakia. Vaccination rollout in Slovakia. (Source: TASR)

Last Week in Slovakia is a commentary and overview of news in Slovakia that The Slovak Spectator subscribers receive in their inboxes every week as part of The Slovak Spectator online subscription. Subscribers also receive a pdf with an overview of news and have access to all of our online content. By subscribing you are helping us provide news about Slovakia you can trust. Thank you.

The year of the vaccine has started.

Lockdown at last, but lack of trust may harm its effectiveness.

The Lučanský tragedy is a problem for the government.

The year of the vaccine has started

If anyone told us this time last year that by January 2021, humanity will have been dealing with a bad pandemic for most of 2020 and will start rolling out a vaccination against the deadly virus before the end of the same year, most of us would probably tell them to stop reading sci-fi for a while.

This needs to be stressed over and over given the (often deserved) criticism of the vaccination approaches around the world that seem to have overshadowed the actual start of the vaccination as a historic achievement.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

4. Jan 2021 at 13:43  | Michaela Terenzani

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Last Week in Slovakia

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Renewing buildings is a way to cope with the climate crisis

Slovakia lags in the renovation of family houses and public buildings.

The apartment building in the Bratislava borough of Devínska Nová Ves is a good example of a successfully renovated apartment building.

Predictions for 2021: The most exciting thing since Waterloo and charges against Trump

There are three certainties in life.

Vlhová dominates slalom in Zagreb

The Slovak skier strengthens her lead in World Cup standings.

Petra Vlhová has become Snow Queen of Zagreb.

Roundup: The best of 2020 travel and culture stories about Slovakia

Read and listen back to the most popular stories and podcasts from this year in the last roundup of 2020.

In 2020, NASA opted to publish on its website several pictures from Slovakia. A photo from the Poloniny National Park, taken by Tomáš Slovinský, appeared on the website in April. A few months later, in August, Petr Horálek’s photo of the Perseid meteor shower was chosen. It was not the first time NASA picked a Horálek photo. In January of this year, it had chosen his picture of a meteor shower, above, taken in Oravská Lesná.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)