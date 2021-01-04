The year of the vaccine started with a stricter lockdown

Some hospitals are on their last legs. A prominent suicide puts the government's future at stake.

Last Week in Slovakia is a commentary and overview of news in Slovakia that The Slovak Spectator subscribers receive in their inboxes every week as part of The Slovak Spectator online subscription. Subscribers also receive a pdf with an overview of news and have access to all of our online content. By subscribing you are helping us provide news about Slovakia you can trust. Thank you.

The year of the vaccine has started.

Lockdown at last, but lack of trust may harm its effectiveness.

The Lučanský tragedy is a problem for the government.

The year of the vaccine has started

If anyone told us this time last year that by January 2021, humanity will have been dealing with a bad pandemic for most of 2020 and will start rolling out a vaccination against the deadly virus before the end of the same year, most of us would probably tell them to stop reading sci-fi for a while.

This needs to be stressed over and over given the (often deserved) criticism of the vaccination approaches around the world that seem to have overshadowed the actual start of the vaccination as a historic achievement.

4. Jan 2021 at 13:43 | Michaela Terenzani