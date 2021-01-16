Tourists visit Morské Oko in winter. See the lake and surroundings

Popular tourist destination in eastern Slovakia.

Morské Oko Lake is located in the Vihorlatské Mountains and it is the biggest lake in this mountain range.

It is also the biggest landslide lake in Slovakia, with an area of 13 hectares.

The lake has a very indented coastline and crystal-clear water.

The western and northern coast is covered by sand with a mild incline, but the eastern part is steep and rocky.

A tourist path surrounds the lake. Only locals who have the lake in their district may visit it under the current measures. Others can see photos.

16. Jan 2021