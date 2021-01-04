Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Healthcare staff and nursing home employees can register for vaccination online

Those taking care of COVID-19 patients take priority.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: SME)

Healthcare workers and employees of nursing homes can now register for vaccination through an online form published at the Korona.gov.sk website.

Our paywall policy:

The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

The form is open for all medical staff, but those diagnosing and treating patients who tested positive for the coronavirus take precedence, the TASR newswire reported. Also people helping take care of sick people directly or indirectly, such as students and employees of companies that clean up hospitals, can register.

Another risky group taking priority is in-field workers, the Health Ministry explained.

They can choose from six vaccination centres situated in the following hospitals:

  • UNB Ružinov
  • UNB Kramáre
  • UNB Petržalka
  • FN Nitra
  • FN FDR Banská Bystrica
  • FN Košice

“We will gradually update the list after January 10,” the Health Ministry said, as quoted by TASR. Altogether 25 vaccination centres are prepared to open.

The ministry plans to continue opening the vaccination centres in all districts and follow the vaccination strategy.

Related articleWhen will I get my COVID vaccine? FAQs about vaccination in Slovakia Read more 

25 vaccination centres to gradually open

  • UNB Ružinov
  • UNB Kramáre
  • UNB Petržalka
  • FN Nitra
  • FN FDR Banská Bystrica
  • FN Košice
  • St Michael’s Hospital in Bratislava
  • NsP Komárno
  • FN Trnava
  • NsP Skalica
  • FN Trenčín
  • NsP Bojnice/Prievidza
  • FN Žilina
  • UN Martin
  • NsP Ružomberok
  • NsP Lučenec
  • FN Poprad
  • NsP Prešov
  • NsP Humenné
  • NsP Michalovce
  • St Michael’s Hospital in Košice
  • NsP Rožňava
  • Agel hospital in Levice
  • NsP Sv. Jakuba Bardejov
  • Liptovská NsP Liptovský Mikuláš

Read more about the coronavirus outbreak in Slovakia:

4. Jan 2021 at 11:42  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Coronavirus

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Renewing buildings is a way to cope with the climate crisis

Slovakia lags in the renovation of family houses and public buildings.

The apartment building in the Bratislava borough of Devínska Nová Ves is a good example of a successfully renovated apartment building.

Predictions for 2021: The most exciting thing since Waterloo and charges against Trump

There are three certainties in life.

Vlhová dominates slalom in Zagreb

The Slovak skier strengthens her lead in World Cup standings.

Petra Vlhová has become Snow Queen of Zagreb.

Roundup: The best of 2020 travel and culture stories about Slovakia

Read and listen back to the most popular stories and podcasts from this year in the last roundup of 2020.

In 2020, NASA opted to publish on its website several pictures from Slovakia. A photo from the Poloniny National Park, taken by Tomáš Slovinský, appeared on the website in April. A few months later, in August, Petr Horálek’s photo of the Perseid meteor shower was chosen. It was not the first time NASA picked a Horálek photo. In January of this year, it had chosen his picture of a meteor shower, above, taken in Oravská Lesná.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)