Healthcare staff and nursing home employees can register for vaccination online

Those taking care of COVID-19 patients take priority.

Healthcare workers and employees of nursing homes can now register for vaccination through an online form published at the Korona.gov.sk website.

Our paywall policy: The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

The form is open for all medical staff, but those diagnosing and treating patients who tested positive for the coronavirus take precedence, the TASR newswire reported. Also people helping take care of sick people directly or indirectly, such as students and employees of companies that clean up hospitals, can register.

Another risky group taking priority is in-field workers, the Health Ministry explained.

They can choose from six vaccination centres situated in the following hospitals:

UNB Ružinov

UNB Kramáre

UNB Petržalka

FN Nitra

FN FDR Banská Bystrica

FN Košice

“We will gradually update the list after January 10,” the Health Ministry said, as quoted by TASR. Altogether 25 vaccination centres are prepared to open.

The ministry plans to continue opening the vaccination centres in all districts and follow the vaccination strategy.

Related article

Related article When will I get my COVID vaccine? FAQs about vaccination in Slovakia Read more

25 vaccination centres to gradually open UNB Ružinov

UNB Kramáre

UNB Petržalka

FN Nitra

FN FDR Banská Bystrica

FN Košice

St Michael’s Hospital in Bratislava

NsP Komárno

FN Trnava

NsP Skalica

FN Trenčín

NsP Bojnice/Prievidza

FN Žilina

UN Martin

NsP Ružomberok

NsP Lučenec

FN Poprad

NsP Prešov

NsP Humenné

NsP Michalovce

St Michael’s Hospital in Košice

NsP Rožňava

Agel hospital in Levice

NsP Sv. Jakuba Bardejov

Liptovská NsP Liptovský Mikuláš

Read more about the coronavirus outbreak in Slovakia:

4. Jan 2021 at 11:42 | Compiled by Spectator staff