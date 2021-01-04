Healthcare staff and nursing home employees can register for vaccination online

Healthcare workers and employees of nursing homes can now register for vaccination through an online form published at the Korona.gov.sk website.
Our paywall policy:
The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.
The form is open for all medical staff, but those diagnosing and treating patients who tested positive for the coronavirus take precedence, the TASR newswire reported. Also people helping take care of sick people directly or indirectly, such as students and employees of companies that clean up hospitals, can register.
Another risky group taking priority is in-field workers, the Health Ministry explained.
“We will gradually update the list after January 10,” the Health Ministry said, as quoted by TASR. Altogether 25 vaccination centres are prepared to open.
The ministry plans to continue opening the vaccination centres in all districts and follow the vaccination strategy.
25 vaccination centres to gradually open
- UNB Ružinov
- UNB Kramáre
- UNB Petržalka
- FN Nitra
- FN FDR Banská Bystrica
- FN Košice
- St Michael’s Hospital in Bratislava
- NsP Komárno
- FN Trnava
- NsP Skalica
- FN Trenčín
- NsP Bojnice/Prievidza
- FN Žilina
- UN Martin
- NsP Ružomberok
- NsP Lučenec
- FN Poprad
- NsP Prešov
- NsP Humenné
- NsP Michalovce
- St Michael’s Hospital in Košice
- NsP Rožňava
- Agel hospital in Levice
- NsP Sv. Jakuba Bardejov
- Liptovská NsP Liptovský Mikuláš
4. Jan 2021 at 11:42 | Compiled by Spectator staff