Where can you go during the lockdown in Bratislava? Try new a hiking and running path

The new trail bypasses a busy asphalt road in the Small Carpathians above the Borough of Rača.

The new path is an alternative to the busy asphalt route above the Rača borough in Bratislava. (Source: MLB/Marek Velček)

Bratislava’s municipal forestry company opened the first stretch of a new touristic and running path in the foothills of the Small Carpathians, above the Borough of Rača, shortly before the Christmas holiday. The three-km long stretch from Spariská above Pekná Cesta, leading to the popular touristic point of Biely Kríž, leads through a forest.

“It is an alternative to the busy asphalt road used by hikers and cyclists that has resulted in collisions,” municipal forestry company Mestské Lesy v Bratislave (MLB) informed on social networks.

The regime on the road remains the same, i.e. mixed use by pedestrians, cyclists and forest maintenance vehicles.

The new path though, is designed for hikers and runners. Its first stretch ends at Prostredný Vŕšok hill, where it joins the asphalt road up to Biely Kríž. For now it is marked with temporary arrows on trees and by wooden sticks in the earth. Later it will get standard marking.

Related article Last 35 kilometres of Štefánikova cycling route opens in Bratislava Region Read more

The forest company plans to complete the 5.5-km path up to Biely Kríž by the start of the recreational season. The path will be part of the 106-km long Štefánikova Magistrála (M. R. Štefánik touristic path leading from Bradlo hill, on which Štefánik’s burial mound stands, to Ivanka pri Dunaji, i.e. the village where Štefánik died during an air crash).

The new hiking and running path is one of the alternatives for an outing in Bratislava during the current lockdown. Bratislavans are allowed to go out into the countryside as long as they remain within the city districts.

Related article

Related article Five tips for outings in Bratislava during the lockdown Read more

For interesting feature stories about Bratislava and many practical tips for travellers see our Bratislava City Guide.

4. Jan 2021 at 13:50 | Compiled by Spectator staff