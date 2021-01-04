Items in shopping cart: View
Social security contributions for self-employed go up

Maximum assessment basis for paying social insurance premiums increased as well.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: SME)

The minimum social security contributions of more than 140,000 self-employed people went up from the beginning of 2021. They increased by €13.10 to €180.99 a month.

This means that for the last time the self-employed will pay the minimum social security contribution to the state-run social insurer Sociálna Poisťovňa, at €167.89 for December 2020 (with the deadline on January 8). For January (with the deadline until February 8), they will have to pay the new sum, the SITA newswire reported.

The change concerns not only self-proprietors paying the minimum social security contributions, but also those whose monthly contributions to Sociálna Poisťovňa are lower than €180.99. This means that if the self-employed, for example, currently pay €175 a month to the insurer, they will have to pay the new sum at €180.99 for January 2021.

At the same time, the maximum assessment basis for paying social insurance premiums increased as well on January 1, from €7,091 to €7,644, which is seven times the average wage in Slovakia reported two years ago.

The minimum social security contributions of the self-employed rose after the average gross wage went up by 7.8 percent to €1,092 in 2019, according to the Statistics Office data. The minimum assessment base for self-proprietors increased as well, by 7.8 percent to €546, SITA reported.

4. Jan 2021 at 11:47  | Compiled by Spectator staff

