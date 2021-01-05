How to sew a mask and when hairdressers open. What Slovaks googled in 2020

YouTube also published the most-watched videos of last year, dancing hamsters stealing the show.

Google published its annual statistics of most searched words and phrases of 2020 in Slovakia.

Among the top trends of the year is the edupage website, which most people googled because of closed schools and distance learning.

Trends of the year 1. Edupage 2. Coronavirus Slovakia 3. Bezkriedy 4. Election USA 5. Election results 2020

The most googled Slovak personality of the year is Igor Matovič. Among foreign personalities it is Joe Biden.

Slovaks Foreign personalities 1. Igor Matovič 1. Joe Biden 2. Otto Weiter 2. Donald Trump 3. Barbora Piešová 3. Drupi 4. Boris Kollár 4. Monika Bagárová 5. Juraj Rizman 5. Kim Jong-un

Weiter and Piešová are singers, followed by Parliament's Speaker Boris Kollár. Juraj Rizman a former environmental activist, now advisor to Deputy Parliament's Speaker Juraj Šeliga. In 2020, the media reported that he and President Zuzana Čaputová began a romantic relationship.

In the category of inquiries starting with “how”, the phrase “how to sew a mask” dominated the ranking in Slovak. Among inquiries starting with “when”, Slovaks googled most the question “when will schools open”.

How? When? 1. How to sew a mask 1. When will schools open 2. How to elect 2. When does the time change 3. How to make sourdough 3. When will the borders open 4. How to remove a tick 4. When is Halloween 5. What are the coronavirus symptoms

(In Slovak, the question starts with how) 5. When will hairdressers open

In connection with the year “2020”, people googled “election results 2020” the most.

2020 1. Election results 2020 2. US election 2020 3. Tour de France 2020 4. Ball in Opera House 2020 5. Superstar 2020

Dancing hamsters

Youtube also published a list of most-watched videos in Slovakia in the last year.

Apart from music videos, the most-watched video was an ad for a Slovak company selling mostly socks and underwear, with animated dancing hamsters.

video //www.youtube.com/embed/Mn0gaFuNnaw

The second most popular video was a reportage about a car crash in a parking lot. The driver, among other things, said that he was scared “by a dog on a snowboard who switched the song in his car”.

video //www.youtube.com/embed/L-QfZJn8hBY

Other most popular videos were filmed mostly by Slovak Youtubers.

5. Jan 2021 at 12:42 | Compiled by Spectator staff