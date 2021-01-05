Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

How to sew a mask and when hairdressers open. What Slovaks googled in 2020

YouTube also published the most-watched videos of last year, dancing hamsters stealing the show.

(Source: Unsplash)

Google published its annual statistics of most searched words and phrases of 2020 in Slovakia.

Among the top trends of the year is the edupage website, which most people googled because of closed schools and distance learning.

Trends of the year
1. Edupage
2. Coronavirus Slovakia
3. Bezkriedy
4. Election USA
5. Election results 2020

The most googled Slovak personality of the year is Igor Matovič. Among foreign personalities it is Joe Biden.

SlovaksForeign personalities
1. Igor Matovič1. Joe Biden
2. Otto Weiter2. Donald Trump
3. Barbora Piešová3. Drupi
4. Boris Kollár4. Monika Bagárová
5. Juraj Rizman5. Kim Jong-un

Weiter and Piešová are singers, followed by Parliament's Speaker Boris Kollár. Juraj Rizman a former environmental activist, now advisor to Deputy Parliament's Speaker Juraj Šeliga. In 2020, the media reported that he and President Zuzana Čaputová began a romantic relationship.

In the category of inquiries starting with “how”, the phrase “how to sew a mask” dominated the ranking in Slovak. Among inquiries starting with “when”, Slovaks googled most the question “when will schools open”.

How?When?
1. How to sew a mask1. When will schools open
2. How to elect2. When does the time change
3. How to make sourdough3. When will the borders open
4. How to remove a tick4. When is Halloween
5. What are the coronavirus symptoms
(In Slovak, the question starts with how)		5. When will hairdressers open

In connection with the year “2020”, people googled “election results 2020” the most.

2020
1. Election results 2020
2. US election 2020
3. Tour de France 2020
4. Ball in Opera House 2020
5. Superstar 2020

Dancing hamsters

Youtube also published a list of most-watched videos in Slovakia in the last year.

Apart from music videos, the most-watched video was an ad for a Slovak company selling mostly socks and underwear, with animated dancing hamsters.

The second most popular video was a reportage about a car crash in a parking lot. The driver, among other things, said that he was scared “by a dog on a snowboard who switched the song in his car”.

Other most popular videos were filmed mostly by Slovak Youtubers.

5. Jan 2021 at 12:42  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Children will not return to schools as scheduled

Test part of secondary school leaving exam will not take place.

A newly-formed commission will look into Lučanský’s suicide

It should also investigate the first incident from early December.

Justice Minister Mária Kolíková

New strain of coronavirus from the UK confirmed in Slovakia

It spreads faster, particularly among children.

Illustrative stock photo

The year of the vaccine started with a stricter lockdown

Some hospitals are on their last legs. A prominent suicide puts the government's future at stake.

Vaccination rollout in Slovakia.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)