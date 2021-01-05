Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

I only hit myself. Ministry publishes documents about Lučanský suicide

After the first incident two weeks before his death, the former police boss asked his lawyer to refute disinformation about his injury.

(Source: TASR, Sme)

The former police chief stumbled on his slipper and injured his eye, then asked his lawyer to refute the disinformation spreading about his injury.

On January 4, the Justice Ministry published part of the documents linked to the case of the death of former Police Corps president Milan Lučanský in custody shortly before the end of last year. The documents also contain records about the circumstances of his suicide.

Related articleA newly-formed commission will look into Lučanský’s suicide Read more 

The ministry has anonymised the documents due to the character of the data they contained, including personal data, before they were made available on the ministry website. The batch does not include medical reports or video recordings. Justice Minister Mária Kolíková stressed these cannot be published due to personal data protection and in order not to mar the ongoing investigation.

The ministry has also published a list of frequently asked questions about the Lučanský case. The publishing of the documents and the efforts to explain the circumstances of the case come after the suicide of the former police chief left many questions unanswered, and sparked a wave of conspiracy theories online.

5. Jan 2021 at 15:21  | Roman Cuprik

