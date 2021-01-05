Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Cautiousness with coronavirus dropping while fear of infection persists

While the perceived threat of the virus is as high as ever, Slovaks are not as willing to follow guidelines and regulations that would prevent its spread.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

While fear of being infected by the coronavirus has not dropped, willingness to follow the regulations has.

A new joint study conducted in the first half of December 2020 on a sample of 1,000 respondents found that 36 percent of respondents stated they felt ‘very threatened’ by the current coronavirus pandemic.

This is similar to the number of people who felt the same way during the nation-wide testing at the turn of October and November 2020, the SITA newswire reported.

The survey is part of a long-term research project by MNFORCE and Seesame in cooperation with the Slovak Academy of Sciences, titled “How are you, Slovakia?”.

Less willingness to limit contacts

5. Jan 2021 at 17:15  | Compiled by Spectator staff

