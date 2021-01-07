Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

After 20 years, a Bratislava homeless star now lives in her own home

The popular street-magazine vendor, Eva Račická, lost the roof over her head due to a failure of justice.

7. Jan 2021 at 11:44 Ela Rybárová

Eva Račická is now looking for a lawyer who will help her end an unhappy chapter of her life. (Source: SME/Jozef Jakubčo)

In a pink blouse, with a smile on her face and a sparkle in her eyes, she does not look her age, yet she will soon turn 60.

Eva Račická, or number 001, is the very first homeless vendor of the Nota bene street magazine, which was founded in 2001 by the Proti prúdu organisation to help homeless people earn an income.

Many Bratislava residents have got to know Račická, who comes from an adoptive family and has nine siblings, from the selling point assigned to her – an underpass on Zochova Street.

The lady is eloquent, kind and has even befriended some well-known Slovak people. She is also a pensioner with a disability. Yet, her applications for a council home have been turned down many times.

