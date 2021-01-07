How to get rid of a Christmas tree in Bratislava and Košice

The collection started on January 7.

Bratislava has kicked off the collection of Christmas trees. There is a schedule and special wooden fences.

“To increase the comfort of citizens when disposing of Christmas trees, we implemented a systematic collection of Christmas trees after the Epiphany [January 6], during which Christmas trees will be taken from the individual boroughs regularly on given days,” said Bratislava spokesperson Katarína Rajčanová.

Schedule for disposal of Christmas trees in Bratislava Mondays – Old Town

– Old Town Tuesdays – Ružinov, Podunajské Biskupice, Vrakuňa

– Ružinov, Podunajské Biskupice, Vrakuňa Wednesdays – Nové Mesto, Rača, Vajnory

– Nové Mesto, Rača, Vajnory Thursdays – Dúbravka, Karlova Ves, Lamač, Devín, Devínska Nová Ves, Záhorská Bystrica

– Dúbravka, Karlova Ves, Lamač, Devín, Devínska Nová Ves, Záhorská Bystrica Fridays – Petržalka, Jarovce, Rusovce, Čunovo

The trees will end up in a composting plant, she added.

The inhabitants of the blocks of flats can put the trees in regular places for waste disposal, while the inhabitants of houses can put them in disposal places for separated waste. All inhabitants can also use the collection yards administered by the OLO company.

The municipality will collect the Christmas trees between January 7 and February 12.

A new disposal system will be tested in 52 places with wooden fences in Lamač and 39 places with wooden fences in other city boroughs.

A schedule for the disposal of trees from wooden fences is the same as from the usual locations for waste disposal.

Košice collects trees

The collection and disposal of Christmas trees in Košice started on January 7 and will last until February 28.

Christmas trees will be disposed of in an ecological way, said Slavomíra Brzová, spokesperson of the Kosit company, which is in charge of the collection of Christmas trees. They usually collect about 40 tonnes during such collections, she added for the TASR newswire.

People can put the trees near containers or bring them to the collection yard in Košice. There should be no Christmas decorations on the trees.

Other Slovak towns have started with the disposal of Christmas trees as well.

7. Jan 2021 at 11:41 | Compiled by Spectator staff