Schools remain closed. Parents entitled to a pandemic bonus

Only kindergartens are open, but with limited access.

If relevant authorities decide on keeping schools closed after January 11, parents with children of up to 11 years of age will be entitled to a pandemic benefit for the care of a family member, also known as pandemic OČR.

The decision on closing schools or their sections should be issued by the Education Ministry.

For now, all schools should continue with distance education from January 11. Kindergartens can open only for children whose parents work in a critical infrastructure and those who cannot work from home.

“The pandemic benefit for the care of a family member will be paid between January 11 and 18,” said Education Minister Branislav Gröhling (SaS), as quoted by the TASR newswire.

People in home office not entitled

The state-run social insurer Sociálna Poisťovňa reminds parents that only those who will not put children to schools, kindergarten or school clubs and will stay at home with a child due the facility being closed are entitled to the benefit. The condition is that they should care for children the whole day, without doing their usual work.

This means that people currently working from home and receiving an income from their employer are not entitled to the benefit.

If a parent has already asked for the benefit since March 12, it is not necessary to submit another request. They should only send the affidavit to Sociálna Poisťovňa by the end of this month.

If a parent has not asked for the benefit yet, he or she should send a request as well.

7. Jan 2021 at 11:39 | Compiled by Spectator staff