Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Fears over abuse of ex-police chief’s legacy lead to greater precautions

Police will be checking funeral-goers for negative COVID-19 tests.

Milan LučanskýMilan Lučanský (Source: Sme - Marko Erd)

The police are preparing measures ahead of the funeral of former police chief Milan Lučanský.

Precautions are being put in place in order to prevent the abuse of Lučanský’s legacy, acting Police Corps President Peter Kovařík told the January 7 press briefing.

Lučanský died on December 30, after attempting suicide while in custody in Prešov on December 29. The funeral will take place on Friday, January 8. Under the current anti-pandemic measures, attendance at funerals is limited to six people. Lučanský's family reported the funeral as an event to the respective public health authorities. In consequence, the limit on attendance does not apply, but those who turn up must be able to present a negative test result and observe the current rules - masks and distancing.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

7. Jan 2021 at 17:25  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

News digest: Funeral preparations and concerns over violence in America

The police say they will be stricter when checking adherence to measures. Haščák released from custody. Another candidate for the top Special Prosecutor post steps forward.

Shoe repair shops will be allowed to open as of Monday, January 11.

Be vigilant, Slovakia

An American expat's thoughts on the storming of the Capitol.

COVID-19 shaves off Bratislava budget for 2021

The city continues to build new transport infrastructure and rental housing as well as revitalise public spaces.

One of plans of Bratislava city council is to continue on extension of teh tram track in Petržalka.

Čaputová: Scenes from the Capitol show how dangerous the rhetoric of hatred is

This could be the end of the Republican Party, said former Slovak ambassador to NATO.

Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)