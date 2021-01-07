Fears over abuse of ex-police chief’s legacy lead to greater precautions

Police will be checking funeral-goers for negative COVID-19 tests.

The police are preparing measures ahead of the funeral of former police chief Milan Lučanský.

Precautions are being put in place in order to prevent the abuse of Lučanský’s legacy, acting Police Corps President Peter Kovařík told the January 7 press briefing.

Lučanský died on December 30, after attempting suicide while in custody in Prešov on December 29. The funeral will take place on Friday, January 8. Under the current anti-pandemic measures, attendance at funerals is limited to six people. Lučanský's family reported the funeral as an event to the respective public health authorities. In consequence, the limit on attendance does not apply, but those who turn up must be able to present a negative test result and observe the current rules - masks and distancing.

