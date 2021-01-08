Items in shopping cart: View
Austria will be stricter in checking incomers at borders

Some border crossings may close next week.

Border crossing near BergBorder crossing near Berg (Source: TASR)

Starting at midnight on Friday, January 8, the rules for crossing the borders to Austria will be stricter and border checks will intensify.

The Austrian government is taking this step at the borders with Slovakia and the Czech Republic, the Foreign Ministry's State Secretary Martin Klus (SaS) informed, and advised people to be prepared for slower traffic and possible delays.

Some of the smaller border crossings are expected to close as of January 13, but it has not been specified which ones.

"The main border crossings will definitely stay open," Klus wrote.

Some stricter rules may also apply to cross-border workers, but no specifics have been mentioned as of yet.

People travelling to Austria are obliged to go into 10-day home quarantine after they enter the country, while exceptions apply. Another option is to take a PCR or antigen test on the fifth day after entering the country or later, and end the quarantine once a negative result is confirmed.

8. Jan 2021 at 17:03  | Compiled by Spectator staff

