Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Foreigners' Police departments stay closed

The Interior Ministry has limited the work of its client centres until further notice.

Foreigners' Police Department on Regrútska 4, Bratislava-Vajnory.Foreigners' Police Department on Regrútska 4, Bratislava-Vajnory. (Source: Interior Ministry)

Foreigners' Police departments, which act as immigration offices in Slovakia, will remain closed until further notice.

The Foreigners' Police has scrapped office hours for the public after its staff were assigned to help deal with the situation caused by the pandemic.

Post by ministerstvovnutraSR.

The Foreigners’ Police departments were scheduled to stay closed until January 10.

All permanent, temporary or “tolerated” residency in Slovakia with an expiration date during the coronavirus outbreak or with an expiration date within one month after the crisis is over will remain valid up to two months after the crisis is over, based on the rules introduced in April:

What changes for foreigners during the coronavirus outbreak Read more 

The Interior Ministry has changed the opening hours of all its client centres, district authorities and some district police headquarters. They will be open only before noon.

9. Jan 2021 at 15:17  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Theme: Coronavirus

