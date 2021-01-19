Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Getting a little stir crazy? Venture to Javor in Banská Bystrica

There are many ways to spend your time during the pandemic, hiking is one of them.

Javor is a lovely spot to explore during the winterJavor is a lovely spot to explore during the winter (Source: Radovan Vojenčák)

During these unsettling times, people are anxious to go outside and get some fresh air. Of course, with the lockdown, this can be quite challenging. However, there are places in every region of Slovakia where you can visit and freely walk around.

One of the most popular hikes in the town of Lučenec (Banská Bystrica Region) leads to Javor Mountain (821 meters above sea level), according to the regional daily My Novohrad.

There are several paths, both marked and unmarked, you can take to get to the top. Along the way, you will see endless views of fields with cattle roaming around. You will likely spot a sign warning hikers about the bull that wanders the hills as well.

From the top of the mountain, you can see other mountain ranges such as Ostrôžky and Poľana.

You can mark your visit to the peak by writing your name and a description of your hike in the tourist book, which is often displayed on hiking trails all over Slovakia.

Vígľaš Castle Vígľaš Castle (Source: Courtesy of Spectacular Slovakia)

19. Jan 2021 at 10:57

