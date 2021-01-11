Deputy PM travelled freely from the UK, so did the new strain

The strain first found in southern England now complicates the already complicated epidemic situation in Slovakia. Sme Rodina minister gives an unconvincing explanation.

Štefan Holý, first in line, waiting with his fellow soon-to-be ministers to be appointed for their cabinet posts on March 21. (Source: Sme - Marko Erd)

New strain detected in Nitra, where mass testing took place to save the collapsing hospital.

How many exemptions the public in Slovakia can take.

Lučanský was buried, but his case is still alive.



New strain further complicates coronavirus spread in Slovakia

Slovakia's numbers remain alarming after the first ten days of the lockdown that the government imposed in an attempt to contain the after-Christmas surge in infections, hospitalisations and deaths.

Nitra district is the worst off in the country at the moment. The director of its hospital says they are barely able to cope with the increasing number of COVID patients and the infected staff who are badly missed at their wards. The city authorities have rented two freezer trucks to deposit the dead bodies, as the capacities of the local burial services are insufficient.

11. Jan 2021 at 12:15 | Michaela Terenzani