Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Cibulková is not the only one. Several Olympians were vaccinated

The ministry provided the COVID-19 vaccine.

Right to left: Samuel Baláž, Erik Vlček, Csaba Zalka, Adam BotekRight to left: Samuel Baláž, Erik Vlček, Csaba Zalka, Adam Botek (Source: TASR)

Several professional athletes have been preferentially vaccinated against COVID-19.

Most of them are preparing for the Olympics and other professional events, the Sme daily reported.

A member of the national four-kayak team received a jab in the Hospital of St Michal in Bratislava, which belongs to the Interior Ministry.

They plan to go to the US

“The Interior Ministry ensured preferential vaccination, as we are members of the Sports Centre of the Police,” said kayaker Erik Vlček, as quoted by Sme.

Former elite tennis player and her husband skipped the vaccination line Read more 

The team wants to travel to California next month for a training camp, which is crucial in preparation for the Olympics in Tokyo, Vlček explained.

“If we are not vaccinated, we could have a problem. We do not want to risk rejection,” Vlček told Sme.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

12. Jan 2021 at 11:19  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Kočner sentenced to 19 years in prison

Supreme Court confirmed the verdict in the promissory notes case.

Marian Kočner at the September 3 trial.

Cabinet wants mass testing to break the curve

Testing may take place on a weekly basis until late February.

PM Igor Matovič

Pursuing green thinking

Companies operating in Slovakia are taking on ever more green projects.

Deputy PM travelled freely from the UK, so did the new strain

The strain first found in southern England now complicates the already complicated epidemic situation in Slovakia. Sme Rodina minister gives an unconvincing explanation.

Matovič government ministers waiting to enter the Presidential Palace on March 21, when the cabinet was officially appointed.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)