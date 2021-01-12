Cibulková is not the only one. Several Olympians were vaccinated

The ministry provided the COVID-19 vaccine.

Several professional athletes have been preferentially vaccinated against COVID-19.

Most of them are preparing for the Olympics and other professional events, the Sme daily reported.

A member of the national four-kayak team received a jab in the Hospital of St Michal in Bratislava, which belongs to the Interior Ministry.

They plan to go to the US

“The Interior Ministry ensured preferential vaccination, as we are members of the Sports Centre of the Police,” said kayaker Erik Vlček, as quoted by Sme.

The team wants to travel to California next month for a training camp, which is crucial in preparation for the Olympics in Tokyo, Vlček explained.

“If we are not vaccinated, we could have a problem. We do not want to risk rejection,” Vlček told Sme.

12. Jan 2021