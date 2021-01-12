Students ask the PM to relinquish his degree

Matovič called the recent Austrian minister’s resignation inspirational, but hesitates to act on his own degree.

PM Igor Matovič discussed his final thesis in front of journalists on July 22. (Source: TASR)

Students want PM Igor Matovič to keep his promise from last September and forswear his Master’s degree now that the amended law makes it possible.

In its call on the prime minister, the Student Council for Higher Education (ŠRVŠ) alludes to the promise he made after the media broke the news that he had plagiarised his Master’s thesis.

Prime Minister Matovič (OĽaNO) then admitted that he was in the wrong. At the time, he said: “I don’t have any problems with having to relinquish my title [...] I will do it the moment it is legally possible…” He has since also entertained the idea of re-writing his Master’s thesis.

Law changed after plagiarism scandals

12. Jan 2021 at 17:49 | Compiled by Spectator staff