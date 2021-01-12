Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Slovakia has the most COVID-19 deaths per million people

Number of deaths in November 2020 exceeded the five-year average significantly.

External cooling trailer at the cemetery in TrnavaExternal cooling trailer at the cemetery in Trnava (Source: TASR)

The number of deaths in Slovakia in October and November 2020 exceeded the five-year average significantly. The biggest growth was marked in the group of seniors older than 65 years of age.

At the same time, the Trenčín Region and Prešov Region reported the biggest increase in deaths, by 59 percent, according to the Statistics Office data.

It responded to hoaxes and conspiracy theories online, suggesting that the difference between people who died during the pandemic and the previous year is not significant.

By one third more

Preliminary data showed that 5,842 people died in Slovakia in November 2020, up by almost 36 percent in the previous five years. In October 2020, 5,277 people died, which represents a 20-percent increase compared to the five-year average.

A higher number of the deceased could be seen particularly in the age group of 65+ years.

The overall number of the deceased was 47 percent higher than the five-year average in November, while in October it was 27 percent and in September 8 percent.

Altogether 51,276 people died in Slovakia from the beginning of 2020 to the end of November, which is 1,600-3,900 people more than in the last five years.

More victims suggested

From COVID-19 miracle to apparent resignation to death and dying Read more 

The number could be even higher, as the Denník N daily reported.

The official data of the Interior Ministry showed that 59,615 people died last year, which is 7,000 more than the 24-year average and 5,000 more than in 2018, which has been labelled a record year in the number of deaths, according to Denník N.

More than 3,000 people died of the coronavirus in Slovakia by January 9, equating to tens of deaths every day.

Statistics even suggest that Slovakia is currently the worst country in the world in the number of COVID-19 victims per inhabitants, with 16.3 deaths per 1 million people, according to the Our World in Data statistics.

12. Jan 2021 at 17:52  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

News digest: First valid sentence for Kočner

Thousands of people are dying in the pandemic. Bratislava and Stockholm will be linked by direct flights.

Left to right: Marian Kočner, Marek Para and Pavol Rusko

Kočner sentenced to 19 years in prison

Supreme Court confirmed the verdict in the promissory notes case.

Marian Kočner at the September 3 trial.

Students ask the PM to relinquish his degree

Matovič called the recent Austrian minister’s resignation inspirational, but hesitates to act on his own degree.

PM Igor Matovič discussed his final thesis in front of journalists on July 22.

Cibulková is not the only one. Several Olympians were vaccinated

The ministry provided the COVID-19 vaccine.

Right to left: Samuel Baláž, Erik Vlček, Csaba Zalka, Adam Botek
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)