Parliament upholds extension of national emergency

83 MPs supported the previous cabinet decision from late December.

MPs have given the green light to extending the national emergency, approved by the cabinet on December 29.

It was upheld by 83 lawmakers out of 108 present, the TASR newswire reported.

The recently passed legislation stipulates that the cabinet can repeatedly extend the 90-day national emergency by 40 days. This decision needs to be confirmed by the parliament within 20 days after the extension comes into force.

This should serve as some kind of a constitutional safeguard in the system of power distribution and the principle of checks and balances. Such a safeguard should also be applied when a national emergency is declared, TASR reported.

In its proposal submitted to the parliament the cabinet pointed to the critical situation in hospitals and other medical facilities due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the need to keep the working mobility of healthcare workers and the limitation of movement and social contacts.

13. Jan 2021 at 11:44 | Compiled by Spectator staff