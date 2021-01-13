Items in shopping cart: View
Bratislava will be connected with Stockholm

Regular flights to start already in mid-January.

Bratislava airportBratislava airport (Source: Sme)

Bratislava will have a new flight connection with Stockholm.

Operated by the Slovak company AirExplore, the planes will be dispatched twice a month, on every second Sunday. The first flight is scheduled for January 17.

“We’ve been operating charter flights between Bratislava and Stockholm ordered by Slovak construction companies who had been wanting to transport their employees to Sweden until now,” said Martin Štulajter, CEO of AirExplore. “But we also decided to offer plane tickets to the general public and operate regular flights.”

Planes will land at the Stockholm-Arlanda airport. For now, the company plans to operate flights until December 5, 2021. The plane will have a capacity of 189 seats.

The flight tickets will start at €199 for one-way flight.

13. Jan 2021 at 11:49  | Compiled by Spectator staff

