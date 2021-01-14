Pandemic and migrants put Slovak paramedic's attempt to swim the Strait of Gibraltar on hold

Slovak paramedic Zuzana Jusková is a winter swimmer.

Paramedic Zuzana Jusková hopes to swim across the Strait of Gibraltar very soon. (Source: Courtesy of Z.J.)

Although she has a fear of open water, fish, and sea animals, she made history as the first Slovak woman to swim the English Channel.

She completed her first cross-channel swim in 2017 in 11 hours and 16 minutes, thus setting a new Slovak record.

Three years later, she swam the English Channel with a women's relay team. Six brave swimmers managed to cross the 32 km route from England to France in 12 hours and 40 minutes.

Another goal of ZUZANA JUSKOVÁ is to swim across the Strait of Gibraltar, but due to the coronavirus and migrants, she does not know whether this will work out in 2021.

The native of Košice, who works as a paramedic, also enjoys winter swimming.

14. Jan 2021 at 11:28 | Patrik Fotta