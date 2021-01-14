Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Pandemic and migrants put Slovak paramedic's attempt to swim the Strait of Gibraltar on hold

Slovak paramedic Zuzana Jusková is a winter swimmer.

Paramedic Zuzana Jusková hopes to swim across the Strait of Gibraltar very soon. Paramedic Zuzana Jusková hopes to swim across the Strait of Gibraltar very soon. (Source: Courtesy of Z.J.)

Although she has a fear of open water, fish, and sea animals, she made history as the first Slovak woman to swim the English Channel.

She completed her first cross-channel swim in 2017 in 11 hours and 16 minutes, thus setting a new Slovak record.

Three years later, she swam the English Channel with a women's relay team. Six brave swimmers managed to cross the 32 km route from England to France in 12 hours and 40 minutes.

Another goal of ZUZANA JUSKOVÁ is to swim across the Strait of Gibraltar, but due to the coronavirus and migrants, she does not know whether this will work out in 2021.

The native of Košice, who works as a paramedic, also enjoys winter swimming.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

14. Jan 2021 at 11:28  | Patrik Fotta

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

A Roma man was fined with €500 for not observing anti-pandemic rules, unlike politicians

Ombudswoman Mária Patakyová is already dealing with the case.

Penalty block

Second pandemic wave has milder economic effect but lasts longer

Labour market remains stable, impact on household consumption should be minimal, according to the IFP analysts.

Stricter lockdown rules were adopted in the second half of December.

News digest: Schools will remain closed

Scientists fire back at PM Matovič after his harsh criticism. Moderna vaccine has arrived in Slovakia. Austria will close two border crossings with Slovakia on Thursday.

Košice

Experts and hospitals oppose the PM: Vaccination, not testing, is a priority

Vaccination rollout in Slovakia not as fast as the available vaccines would allow.

PM Igor Matovič shows the antigen testing kit that should be used in the nationwide testing project in Slovakia.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)