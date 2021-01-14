Forced to a halt, ski resorts are now fighting to survive

Due to the virus, the most important part of the winter ski season is over.

The Ski Ráztoka resort in the border village of Horná Mariková (Trenčín Region) remains closed due to anti-coronavirus curbs. (Source: TASR)

In the Litmanová ski resort, in the northeast of Slovakia, people were skiing this winter season only on the last two days of last year.

“If we knew that we could reopen after January 24, then maybe the season could still be saved,” said Alexander Ružbašan, head of the Litmanová resort. “But if we have to remain shut all winter, small resorts like us will not survive.”

The situation in small resorts is different from large ones, he added, which the government should take into account. There are 50 skiers on the slope in Litmanová when it is open. In the largest ski resorts, there are a hundred sledgers despite the ban resulting from the current coronavirus curbs.

14. Jan 2021 at 22:41 | Tatiana Kapitánová