Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Forced to a halt, ski resorts are now fighting to survive

Due to the virus, the most important part of the winter ski season is over.

The Ski Ráztoka resort in the border village of Horná Mariková (Trenčín Region) remains closed due to anti-coronavirus curbs.The Ski Ráztoka resort in the border village of Horná Mariková (Trenčín Region) remains closed due to anti-coronavirus curbs. (Source: TASR)

In the Litmanová ski resort, in the northeast of Slovakia, people were skiing this winter season only on the last two days of last year.

“If we knew that we could reopen after January 24, then maybe the season could still be saved,” said Alexander Ružbašan, head of the Litmanová resort. “But if we have to remain shut all winter, small resorts like us will not survive.”

The situation in small resorts is different from large ones, he added, which the government should take into account. There are 50 skiers on the slope in Litmanová when it is open. In the largest ski resorts, there are a hundred sledgers despite the ban resulting from the current coronavirus curbs.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

14. Jan 2021 at 22:41  | Tatiana Kapitánová

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

News digest: Flights from UK and Ireland still limited, new rules for entering Germany

Bratislava-based company develops a unique PCR test to detect the British strain of coronavirus. Education Ministry has officially confirmed schools will remain closed after January 18.

Illustrative stock photo

Gov't promised transparency, deputy PM now proposes to curb it

Critics and coalition partners speak up against the proposed revision to the public procurement law, authored by Sme Rodina minister.

Štefan Holý

Bratislava was nothing like Prague when I first came here

Former Fulbright scholar reminisces about his first introduction to the Slovak capital and shows how much it has changed in one decade.

Bratislava's Old Town on a snowy night in January 2021.

Austria fears new coronavirus strain spreading in Slovakia. Closes some border crossings

Changes apply to the Slovak-Ukrainian border, too.

Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)