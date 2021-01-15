Police investigate surveillance of journalist, IPI calls for utmost seriousness

Police launch criminal prosecution after Denník N reporter said she was followed and opposition MP Robert Fico wrote about her private life.

l-r: Head of Let's Stop Corruption Foundation Zuzana Petková, journalist Monika Tódová, journalist Adam Valček, and Xénia Makarová of the Let's Stop Corruption Foundation (Source: SME)

The police have launched a criminal prosecution in the case of investigative reporter Monika Tódová who reported she was being followed.

The Denník N daily reported the surveillance of Tódová on January 13 and pointed to an op-ed that the opposition Smer leader Robert Fico sent to the daily, containing references to her private life which she alleges must have been obtained through surveillance.

The International Press Institute has welcomed the decision of the local law enforcement bodies to launch a prosecution in this case, and pointed to the "dark history of the surveillance of journalists in Slovakia".

IPI: A case of utmost seriousness

15. Jan 2021 at 16:49 | Compiled by Spectator staff