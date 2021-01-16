Invest in Slovakia: Clusters and associations

This article was published in Investment Advisory Guide - Your key to understanding the Slovak business environment.
The clusters can help companies gain a competitive advantage in both Slovak and foreign markets.
Clusters and associations in Slovakia
General
- Association of Towns and Villages of Slovakia (www.zmos.sk)
- Business Alliance of Slovakia (www.alianciapas.sk)
- Confederation of Trade Unions (www.kozsr.sk)
- Federation of Employers’ Associations (www.azzz.sk)
- National Union of Employers (www.ruzsr.sk)
- Union of Slovak Clusters (www.uksk.sk)
Green economy
- Association of Ecological Energy Producers of Slovakia (www.zvees.sk)
- Association of Industrial Ecology (www.aspek.sk)
- Association of Organic Agriculture (www.ecotrend.sk)
- Bioeconomy Cluster (www.bioeconomy.sk)
- Celim Slovakia (geothermal energy; www.celim.sk)
- Cluster for Green and Innovative Technologies (www.zelenyklaster.ucm.sk/)
- National Energy Cluster (www.nek.sk)
- Technology Cluster for Earth Resource Utilization (www.efusion.sk)
IT, cyber security
- Association of IT Industry Companies (www.asitsk.com)
- Biterap (ICT technologies; www.biterap.org)
- China-CEEC Blockchain Centre of Excellence (www.blockchaincoe.org)
- The Cyber Security Cluster (www.clusterkb.sk)
- IT Association (www.itas.sk)
- Kosice IT Valley (www.kosiceitvalley.sk)
- Slovak Association of Electronic Commerce (www.saec.sk)
Smart technologies
- Association of Innovative Pharmaceutical Industry (www.aifp.sk)
- Association of Research and Development Industrial Organizations (www.zpvvo.sk)
- Automation Technology and Robotics Cluster (www.clusteratr.sk)
- Celim Slovakia (plasma-drilling technology; www.celim.sk)
- House of Events Innovation (www.heicluster.com)
- Industrial Innovation Cluster (www.industryinnovationcluster.sk)
- Railway Transport Cluster (zeleznicny-dopravny-klaster-z-z-p-o.webnode.sk)
- Slovak AeroSpace Cluster (www.sasc.sk)
- Slovak Battery Alliance (www.sbaa.sk)
- Slovak Smart City Cluster (www.smartcluster.sk)
- Smart Industry Association - Industry4UM (www.industry4um.sk)
Industry
- 1st Slovak Machine Engineering Cluster (sites.google.com/view/1sskbb)
- Association of Electrotechnical Industry (www.zep.sk)
- Association of Energy Service Providers (www.apes-sk.eu)
- Association of Energy Suppliers (www.zde.sk)
- Association of Machine Engineering and Electrotechnical Industry (www.asep-sr.sk)
- Automotive Industry Association (www.zapsr.sk)
- Cluster Triskel (cluster with activities in the Horehronie Region; www.klastertriskel.sk)
- Electrotechnical Cluster - Western Slovakia (www.elektroklaster.sk)
- Energy Cluster of Prešov Region (www.ekpk.sk)
- Slovak Mining Chamber (www.banskakomora.sk)
- Slovak Plastic Cluster (portal.spklaster.sk)
Agriculture & food
- Association of Grain Crops Growers (www.obilninari.sk)
- Association of Horse Breeders (www.horses.sk)
- Association of Winemakers (www.zvvs.sk)
- Hemp Cluster (www.hempcluster.eu)
- Slovak Agricultural and Food Chamber (www.sppk.sk)
- Slovak Association of Bakers, Pasta-Makers and Confectioners (www.szpcc.sk)
- Slovak Association of Beer and Malt Producers (www.slovenskepivo.sk)
- Slovak Dairy Association (www.smz.sk)
- Slovak Piscatorial Association (www.srzrada.sk)
- Slovak Sugar Association (www.scs-sugar.sk)
- Union of Fruit Producers (www.ousr.sk)
Real estate
- Association of Construction Entrepreneurs (www.zsps.sk)
- Association of Real Estate Agencies (www.zrks.sk)
- National Council of Real Estate Agencies (www.narks.sk)
- Slovak Chamber of Architects (www.komarch.sk)
Finance, consulting and audit
- Association of Recruitment Agencies (www.1apas.sk)
- Business Service Center Forum (www.bscf.eu)
- Investment Support Association (www.isa-association.sk)
- Slovak Banking Association (www.sbaonline.sk)
- Slovak Bar Association (www.sak.sk)
- Slovak Chamber of Auditors (www.skau.sk)
- Slovak Chamber of Certified Accountants (www.skcu.sk)
- Slovak Chamber of Tax Advisors (www.skdp.sk)
- Slovak Insurance Association (www.slaspo.sk)
Education
- Association of Research and Tech Universities (www.vatu.sk)
- Slovak Rectors' Conference (www.srk.sk)
Tourism
- Association of Hotels and Restaurants (www.ahrs.sk)
- Bratislava Region Tourism (www.bratislavaregion.travel)
- Bratislava Tourist Board (www.visitbratislava.com)
- High Tatras Region (www.regiontatry.sk)
- Košice - Tourism (www.visitkosice.org)
- Liptov Region (www.visitliptov.sk)
- Regional Development Cluster (www.krr.sk)
- Žilina Tourist Region (www.zilinskyturistickykraj.sk)
16. Jan 2021 at 15:16 | Compiled by Spectator staff