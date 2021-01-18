A swab instead of a jab. The renamed testing kicked off

The government spent the week deciding about nationwide testing. Lockdown is starting to show in infection numbers, experts say.

Screening is the new testing

Nationwide testing will take place. In fact, it is taking place as you read these lines. The Matovič cabinet on Sunday green-lighted the plan to test the nation again, although it will not materialise in the kind of huge logistical operation that Slovakia saw at the turn of last October.

The final decision about the "screening" came only after three sessions on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, none of which had any official programme points. It was preceded by another divisive conflict between Matovič and his coalition partner and Economy Minister Richard Sulík. The PM charged that Sulík, who he said failed to buy the antigen tests in December, was responsible for thousands of deaths.

18. Jan 2021 at 12:48 | Michaela Terenzani