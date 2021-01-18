Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

LAST WEEK IN SLOVAKIA

A swab instead of a jab. The renamed testing kicked off

The government spent the week deciding about nationwide testing. Lockdown is starting to show in infection numbers, experts say.

KošiceKošice (Source: TASR)

Last Week in Slovakia is a commentary and overview of news in Slovakia that The Slovak Spectator subscribers receive in their inboxes every week as part of The Slovak Spectator online subscription. Subscribers also receive a pdf with an overview of news and have access to all of our online content. By subscribing you are helping us provide news about Slovakia you can trust. Thank you.

Screening is the new testing

Nationwide testing will take place. In fact, it is taking place as you read these lines. The Matovič cabinet on Sunday green-lighted the plan to test the nation again, although it will not materialise in the kind of huge logistical operation that Slovakia saw at the turn of last October.

The final decision about the "screening" came only after three sessions on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, none of which had any official programme points. It was preceded by another divisive conflict between Matovič and his coalition partner and Economy Minister Richard Sulík. The PM charged that Sulík, who he said failed to buy the antigen tests in December, was responsible for thousands of deaths.

18. Jan 2021 at 12:48  | Michaela Terenzani

Theme: Last Week in Slovakia

