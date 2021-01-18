Political opposition in Russia should not end in custody

Slovak politicians respond to the detention of Alexei Navalny.

Alexei Navalny and his wife Yuliastand in line at the passport control after arriving at Sheremetyevo airport, outside Moscow, on Sunday, January 17, 2021. (Source: AP/SITA)

Several of Slovakia’s representatives commented on the detention of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny after his return to Moscow.

“Mr Navalny’s detention will not break those in Russia who believe in freedom,” President Zuzana Čaputová wrote on Twitter. “Political opponents should be debated in a fair and open discussion, not jailed for their opinions.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok (SaS nominee) wrote that he is following the detention “with great concern.”

“Alexei Navalny’s place is in free and safe political competition and not in custody,” he added on Twitter.

State Secretary of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Martin Klus (SaS), condemned the apparently politically motivated detention and expects a clear response from the European Union (EU).

Navalny was detained on January 17, shortly after his return from Germany, where he was recovering from an attack with a nerve agent, reportedly for violating several rules of his conditional release from prison.

He is remain to stay in custody until the court issues its decision, the TASR newswire reported.

18. Jan 2021 at 18:14 | Compiled by Spectator staff