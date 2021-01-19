Unable to book antigen testing in Bratislava? Everyone will get a chance to get tested, municipality promises

The city plans to establish temporary testing points.

All slots for antigen testing in Bratislava were booked out shortly after the nationwide testing (screening) initiative was announced.

The registration form on the website of the National Health Information Centre (NCZI) was even unavailable due to the huge demand for tests.

“An enormous number of people wanted to book a date. The system did not sustain and fell,” Health Minister Marek Krajčí told Radio Expres on January 18. He assured people that those who show up at sampling places without ordering ahead of time will get tested as well as those who booked a time slot for now until January 26.

The city is dealing with it

Bratislava Mayor Matúš Vallo and several city borough mayors have reassured inhabitants that everyone interested in testing will get tested.

“We will do everything to ensure testing in our city is without long waiting times and useless stress,” the mayor added.

Bratislava boroughs and the municipality are preparing about 300 teams to carry out the testing. Testing will also be available at several drive-through spots and in 55 public transport vehicles in 23 localities around the city with one sampling team per vehicle.

The municipality wants to open temporary sampling points by Thursday, January 21, if the state delivers tests by then.

“If necessary, several of them will stay open until January 26, so everyone who needs confirmation of a negative test by January 27, which is when the new measures will be in place, will have the opportunity,” Vallo wrote on Facebook.

Another reservation system

The Bratislava municipality is trying to implement a reservation system for several sampling places, and the public should receive information about the waiting times at testing sites.

Vallo assumes about 200,000 people would have to be tested at the temporary sampling sites. He recommends inhabitants of Bratislava follow the news online and check the social networks of the individual boroughs and towns.

19. Jan 2021 at 11:30 | Compiled by Spectator staff