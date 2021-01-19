Dairy plant faces high fine after pouring waste into a local river

It will have to pay €135,000.

The Slovak Inspection of the Environment (SIŽP) fined a dairy in Hriňová €135,000.

This is the highest fine SIŽP has ever issued for the extraordinary deterioration of water quality in the Slatina River. The decision is not valid yet.

SIŽP has dealt with the pollution of Slatina several times in recent years and has imposed several fines, but the condition of the water has never changed significantly,” said managing director of SIŽP Ján Jenčo, as quoted by the TASR newswire. “I believe this decision will contribute to the gradual improvement of the situation and protection of the water stream Slatina.”

The dairy polluted Slatina in August by leaking wastewater from its industrial production into the river. It dumped the wastewater into the river using a sewerage system, which was supposed to be used to pump rainwater into the Slatina River, the inspector said.

Exceeded limits of pollution

“Instead of rainfall, there was white, milk-smelling liquid leaking from the outfall object during the control,” SIŽP stated, as quoted by TASR. SIŽP took several samples of the water and sent them to an accredited lab for tests, which confirmed multiple, excess limits of pollution.

The company does not have permission to release industrial wastewater throughout the sewerage system. Inspectors ordered the company to stop immediately and will submit the monitoring of the sewerage system of the diary compound for investigation. SIŽP also found out that the diary does not have an emergency plan.

The dairy can appeal the fine within 15 days.

19. Jan 2021 at 11:41 | Compiled by Spectator staff