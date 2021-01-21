We are like the Detva mafia, says a hockey player who lost a bet with his wife

Ján Sýkora is an easy-going ice-hockey player who has got a great sense of humour. (Source: TASR)

“Call me at four,” the ice-hockey player Ján Sýkora replied to a text asking for an interview.

To enable them to concentrate on the conversation, athletes usually choose an hour for an interview when they are relaxed, under no stress, or have no other obligations. However, this does not apply to HC 07 Detva player Sýkora.

During the interview, he managed to stop by three stores, go down to the cellar to fetch a jar of blueberries, play with his children and then later go for a massage.

30-year-old Sýkora has represented Slovakia in the past and now he plays for a team that is considered to be the biggest surprise in a top ice-hockey league in the country. Yet, he is not a typical athlete living in a bubble. Alongside his career he manages to do the things that normal people do, which he proved substantially during this unconventional interview.