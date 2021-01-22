Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Vaccine hesitancy down, but still above EU average

Survey shows less than half of Slovaks believe vaccination is the only way to end the pandemic.

First Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to be administered in Slovakia. First Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to be administered in Slovakia. (Source: TASR)

Slovakia is among the countries whose inhabitants trust the COVID vaccines and their safety the least among the EU member states.

A recent survey conducted in December has shown that while vaccine acceptance is currently 70 percent in the EU, it is lower in Slovakia, at 62 percent, as reported by the TASR newswire.

The Kantar company has conducted the survey on a sample of 24,424 respondents from 27 EU member states.

The refusal of the vaccines is highest in Bulgaria, with 34 percent of its respondents in the survey saying they never wanted to get the COVID jab, followed by Slovenia with 33 percent and then Slovakia and Hungary with 32 percent.

Many of the respondents from Slovakia, however, admitted they could change their attitude to the vaccination if they had direct evidence about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine on people who have already been vaccinated.

While approximately 60 percent of Europeans believe vaccination to be the only way to end the pandemic, only 40.7 percent agree with that in Slovakia.

22. Jan 2021 at 17:14  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Theme: COVID-19 vaccination

