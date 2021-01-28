Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

There is only one Tokaj and now it has a sightseeing tower

Tokaj wine and the sightseeing tower near Zemplínske vrchy advertises eastern Slovakia very well.

Tokaj tower Tokaj tower (Source: imaterialy.cz)

There is Only One Tokaj: this is the title of the interesting project developed by Swiss-Slovak cooperation for tourism support.

A helping hand in the heart of Europe offers for you Slovakia travel guide.

The project was presented by the Tokaj Wine Tasting Association in partnership with the Regional Development Agency in Košice, and the tourism institute of the University of Applied Sciences in Lucern, Switzerland.

(Source: slovakia.travel.sk)


That is why you should not hesitate checking it out. You can visit medieval wine cellars and taste the local gastronomic specialties. You can also try traditional crafts.

The Tokaj region offers marvelous views of the vineyards, rich Tokaj wine and a unique atmosphere. It now offers a new tourist attraction near Malá Tŕna. A tower reaching the height of twelve meters was built. It stands out due to its unique barrel shape representing the region for its famous wine.

The region has been chosen for selection in the UNESCO heritage for the Slovak Republic, as written in slovakia.travel.sk.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

(Source: slovakia.travel.sk)

28. Jan 2021 at 11:30  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Daniel Lipšic

Lipšic and his security clearance raise eyebrows as special prosecutor vote nears

The Labour Ministry helped Lipšic, the only non-prosecutor among candidates for special prosecutor.

4 h
Johnson Controls has announced mass layoffs.

Not just labour costs. What is behind mass layoffs in Johnson Controls and other BSCs

Labour market watchers say the shared services sector in Slovakia is able to absorb ousted employees.

27. jan

Slovakia has more and more vaccines available. State lacks courage

Slovakia is taking a cautious approach to make sure it will be able to deliver second doses when needed.

27. jan
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)