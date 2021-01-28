There is only one Tokaj and now it has a sightseeing tower

Tokaj wine and the sightseeing tower near Zemplínske vrchy advertises eastern Slovakia very well.

There is Only One Tokaj: this is the title of the interesting project developed by Swiss-Slovak cooperation for tourism support.

The project was presented by the Tokaj Wine Tasting Association in partnership with the Regional Development Agency in Košice, and the tourism institute of the University of Applied Sciences in Lucern, Switzerland.

(Source: slovakia.travel.sk)



That is why you should not hesitate checking it out. You can visit medieval wine cellars and taste the local gastronomic specialties. You can also try traditional crafts.

The Tokaj region offers marvelous views of the vineyards, rich Tokaj wine and a unique atmosphere. It now offers a new tourist attraction near Malá Tŕna. A tower reaching the height of twelve meters was built. It stands out due to its unique barrel shape representing the region for its famous wine.

The region has been chosen for selection in the UNESCO heritage for the Slovak Republic, as written in slovakia.travel.sk.

(Source: slovakia.travel.sk)

28. Jan 2021 at 11:30 | Compiled by Spectator staff