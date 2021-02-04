Cross-border cooperation projects with Ukraine to boost tourism and more

The money will go towards investment in culture, cycling routes, and science.

A new archaeological park and a repurposed old fire station: cross-border cooperation projects between the EU and Ukraine will receive financial aid.

Three million euros will be assigned to support culture, scientific cooperation in the field of environment, and the development of cycling routes.

(Source: mirri.gov.sk)

"No region should be neglected, all of them should offer equal opportunities and experiences to its citizens," said Deputy Prime Minister Veronika Remišová about the cross border projects.

The financial support from the EU will go to Veľký Šariš and Liptovská Teplička, in order to further develop attractions regarding culture and tourism.

A new archeological park will be built under Šariš Castle in cooperation with the Ukrainian city of Rakoshyno.

An old fire station in Liptov will be restored and developed into a museum, which will be part of the "Journey of Ancestors" to Hungary and Ukraine. The EU funds will also go towards maintaining the Poloniny cycling trail and its surroundings.

(Source: mirri.gov.sk)

Money will be invested into projects for environmental protection. One such project aims to lower the amount of light pollution.

As part of the project, the observatory in Kolonické sedlo will receive an informational pavilion with telescopes, weather stations, and a special electrical measuring vehicle.

A project proposed by the Slovak Association for cystic fibrosis will also receive financial support. In cooperation with a children's hospital in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, the grant will purchase special machines that help with this rare disease.

4. Feb 2021 at 12:17 | Compiled by Spectator staff