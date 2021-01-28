Items in shopping cart: View
Easterners in Bratislava resemble American Slovaks, a scriptwriter from Prešov claims

Michaela Zakuťanská speaks of a relationship between westerners and easterners, her love of theatre, and why online theatre is not theatre.

28. Jan 2021 at 12:21 Monika Moravčíková

Michaela Zakuťanská (1987) is considered to be an author with an original style and an uncompromising but humorously tuned view of the contemporary world in social contexts. (Source: Courtesy of M. Zakuťanská)

She does not enjoy on-screen theatre. It makes her feel like she is being cut with a knife.

The playwright and screenwriter, Michaela Zakuťanská, who founded the Prešov National Theatre, cannot imagine life without the stage, but she does not see the point in trying to move it into online space.

In this interview, she speaks about how the pandemic has changed the functioning of independent theatre and why she decided to move from Bratislava to Prešov. She is very familiar with the never-ending mutual teasing between the west and the east of Slovakia. Zakuťanská uses her own experiences as an inspiration when writing screenplays for the online TV series named Kavej, which entertains the whole country.

