Developers hate him, the Economy Ministry has sued him

A criminal complaint has been submitted against him, though Marcel Slávik's activities have been declared legal before.

A bogeyman or a nightmare of developers – this is how several media outlets have nicknamed Marcel Slávik, head of the Association of House Administration. He has made quite a reputation in the real estate sector over the past decade, but not in a positive sense.

Not only big developers dislike him, for he has stood in the way of ordinary companies that wanted to carry out their projects, too.

Most recently, Economy Minister Richard Sulík (SaS) took steps against Slávik and submitted a criminal complaint against him and his association to the General Prosecutor’s Office.

Who is Marcel Slávik and why are hundreds of entrepreneurs across Slovakia fed up with him? The Index magazine answers some of the most pressing questions about him and his association.

Marcel Slávik (Source: Printscreen of YouTube)

Who is Marcel Slávik, head of the Association of House Administration?

30. Jan 2021 at 14:27 | Tomáš Vašuta